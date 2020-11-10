SABC and Telkom partner up for content streaming platform

State broadcaster SABC seems to have finally moved into the digital space after announcing it has partnered with Telkom for a content streaming platform.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Tuesday announced the state broadcaster’s partnership with TelkomONE’s streaming platform.

“To give the nation the option to access their favourite content at a time and pace of their choosing, the SABC has entered into a non-exclusive five-year channel carriage deal with TelkomONE to expand the SABC’s content into new markets and audiences.

“TelkomONE will house and stream the public broadcaster’s 19 free-to-air radio stations and TV channels directly to the consumer.”

Mxakwe says the partnership will enhance revenue generation through private sector participation and monetise local content through digital platforms.

In return for TelkomONE, SABC will provide content to stream – genres from drama, factual, comedy, as well as SABC archive material.

The only downside is that SABC will withhold content from their YouTube channel for 14 days to allow the first airings on TelkomONE and will avail a minimum of 1,000 hours of video-on-demand content to TelkomONE.

In exchange for this content, the SABC will receive an annual carriage license fee from Telkom and share in the advertising revenue generated on the TelkomONE platform.

Their goal is to have a minimum of 10% of the content replaced monthly. With an increasing number of internet users in the country, the SABC said it was the right time to partner with Telkom.

“Through the new streaming channel, the SABC will further promote universal access to popular SABC content for audiences and customers, in an affordable manner and with ease of access on their mobiles…

“The partnership is part of the SABC’s overall strategy of becoming a competitive multichannel and multiplatform public content provider,” Mxakwe said.

