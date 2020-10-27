Opinion: Do cameras and viewers make the truth easier?

South African reality shows are breaking the unwritten rules of how far they can go. In recent times shows like Uyajola 9/9 have been just as dramatic and extreme as the American version of Cheaters.

Shows such as Pap Geld, You Promised to Marry Me from TV channel Moja Love has grabbed the audience’s attention with its personalised and dramatic content.

Their new controversial show Ingane Yam (My Child) aired last Tuesday to high ratings and was again much talked about in the Twitter streets.

The show helps a parent introduce their child or children from the past in which their partner is unaware of. The show is hosted by Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality star Lethabo Mathatho.

In the first episode, Mpho from Vosloorus revealed that she had a child at 17 years , so her parents moved her to Limpopo to have the child because of the “shame” attached to having a child so young and out of wedlock. Her daughter was introduced to the family as her parents’ last born. She also shockingly revealed that the elders were the only ones that know this secret and her brothers had no idea.

The show was jaw-dropping, a televised view of how family secrets are kept years later. Mpho deciding to air her family’s deep secret is surprising because her daughter has only ever known her as her older sister. The mystique of telling all on television is mind boggling but the sudden courage for those who want to appear on a show to reveal all is puzzling.

Does revealing secrets make it easier on camera? Do people think having those cameras or the eyes of the world ease the blow to those they are telling the truth to?

Mpho’s appearance on the show was to reveal this information to her partner of three years, Mphethi, who intends marrying her. Sick of the lies and keeping this secret she wanted to get into marriage with no deceit.

The loophole of this whole show is that the child is actually the biggest victim, not knowing the truth about her biological parents.

Yes, the guest on the show needs to inform their partner of the child they have not disclosed, but it was puzzling how Mpho didn’t think her daughter should have been informed about this sensitive information first.

In coming episodes what if by the time an episode airs, who knows if the guest has revealed the secret information to a family member? It would be easy to tell from close friends and family who watch who the child may be, because the mother or father’s face and family’s history has been televised.

There may be ethical questions to of how producers would allow this type of content on air, but to those who have appeared, it is by their own discretion.

Mphethi was in disbelief she had kept this secret for so long, even breaking down in tears. But despite this, Mphethi said it doesn’t change a thing, he still loves her and still intends marrying her. But not every subject of the show will be as receptive. There is a potential for relationships ending or even more friction caused between their families.

For those who write to the show, the intention is healing, letting go of the burden and for ratings. But why, begs the question, do people get the guts to tell all on camera? Why wasn’t this said behind close doors?

But then again there wouldn’t be enough great television if there weren’t ordinary people willing to air their dirty laundry for our entertainment.

