Mumsy is back on Uzalo! (plus all the times she surprised us)

The comeback Uzalo fans have been waiting for. Mumsy the heartbreaker, up-to-no-good character played by actress Nomcebo Gumede has returned on SABC1.

After leaving the number one soapie in the country in 2019, the character’s was cast-off to Swaziland and her return is due to bring more drama.

We just needed to reminisce and look back at all the times Mumsy surprised us.

Top moments Mumsy surprised us:

Mumsy loves sex:

Uzalo fans will never forget the moment Mumsy confessed to Gabisile (Baby Cele Maloka) that she feels like she is under a sexual portion of Mastermind (TK Dlamini) and that he is “master under the sheets”. Their hot and sexy relationship usually stole the show.

#Uzalo mumsy once said this so Gabisile must keep an eye because she’s after Qhabanga???????????? pic.twitter.com/CMai0PblHE — Phistos.DieMane (@PDiemane) October 19, 2020

Mumsy’s disappearing acts:

Poor Mastermind didn’t know what he was up for while dating Mumsy. During their relationship, she would be unaccounted for when he wanted to be around her and it did not help she did not give him any sort of explanation when she came back.





Queen of entanglements:

She says what’s on her mind at all times. Fans will remember when Thobile (Nokuthula Mabika) had an argument with Mumsy about how she does not give anything to the household and that she will “open her legs” to her man, Zweli. Mumsy replied: “Of course. We’re waiting for you to leave so we can get it on.”

Thobile responded by slapping her but over fav no filter girl continued to persist, decrying that Thobile wanted to “kill her baby,” as she was pregnant with Zweli’s baby.



