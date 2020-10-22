Movies and TV 22.10.2020 03:36 pm

Mumsy is back on Uzalo! (plus all the times she surprised us)

Citizen reporter
Mumsy is back on Uzalo! (plus all the times she surprised us)

Mumsy Uzalo is back on our screens on Uzalo. Photo: Twitter

After leaving the number one soapie in Mzansi in 2019, Mumsy’s return is due to bring more drama.

The comeback Uzalo fans have been waiting for. Mumsy the heartbreaker, up-to-no-good character played by actress Nomcebo Gumede has returned on SABC1.

After leaving the number one soapie in the country in 2019, the character’s was cast-off to Swaziland and her return is due to bring more drama.

We just needed to reminisce and look back at all the times Mumsy surprised us.

Top moments Mumsy surprised us:

Mumsy loves sex:

Uzalo fans will never forget the moment Mumsy confessed to Gabisile (Baby Cele Maloka) that she feels like she is under a sexual portion of Mastermind (TK Dlamini) and that he is “master under the sheets”. Their hot and sexy relationship usually stole the show.

Mumsy’s disappearing acts:

Poor Mastermind didn’t know what he was up for while dating Mumsy. During their relationship, she would be unaccounted for when he wanted to be around her and it did not help she did not give him any sort of explanation when she came back.


Queen of entanglements:

She says what’s on her mind at all times. Fans will remember when Thobile (Nokuthula Mabika) had an argument with Mumsy about how she does not give anything to the household and that she will “open her legs” to her man, Zweli. Mumsy replied: “Of course. We’re waiting for you to leave so we can get it on.”

Thobile responded by slapping her but over fav no filter girl continued to persist, decrying that Thobile wanted to “kill her baby,” as she was pregnant with Zweli’s baby.


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition