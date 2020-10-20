Movies and TV 20.10.2020 03:03 pm

The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Netflix’s latest film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Citizen reporter
The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Netflix’s latest film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Chadwick Boseman succumbed to his long battle with colon cancer.

News of Boseman’s passing was a shock to the world in August after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

Netflix has released Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman and Academy award winner Viola Davis.

News of Boseman’s passing was a shock to the world in August. The family statement said the Black Panther star who starred in many movies had died after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

In what might be one of his last films, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is about the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey, played by Davis as she navigates the battles of her white manager and producer over control of her music in 1920s, Chicago.

During the tensions of a recording session, a band awaits the arrival of Ma.

Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter Levee — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend, determined to make a name for himself in the music industry. The movie is based on the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, Fences.

Watch the trailer below:


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition