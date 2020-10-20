The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Netflix’s latest film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Netflix has released Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman and Academy award winner Viola Davis.

News of Boseman’s passing was a shock to the world in August. The family statement said the Black Panther star who starred in many movies had died after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

In what might be one of his last films, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is about the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey, played by Davis as she navigates the battles of her white manager and producer over control of her music in 1920s, Chicago.

During the tensions of a recording session, a band awaits the arrival of Ma.

Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter Levee — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend, determined to make a name for himself in the music industry. The movie is based on the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, Fences.

Watch the trailer below:



