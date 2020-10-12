The Devi show moves to new timeslots

Free-to-air television station e.tv has announced that weekly entertainment show with investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender is moving new timeslots.

The Devi show aired in July on eNCA and e.tv every Friday. The independent broadcaster announced on Monday that the show will now move to every Thursday.

In a statement, it said from Tuesday, 13 October, the show will air on e.tv at 10.30pm and eNCA at 8.30pm as of Thursday, 15 October.

The show is making way for new daily medical drama Durban Gen which will air on Friday at 6.30pm.

Govender’s show uses her trademark no-nonsense approach and unique sense of humour with some of her interviews on the lighter side.

