VIDEO: Nadia Nakai gets ‘naked’ in new doccie

Rapper Nadia Nakai has bared it all in a new documentary, Nadia Naked, that has aired on Channel O and ShowMax Online.

Hosting a glamourous launch for the big day on 17 October in Rockets Bryanston, the artist looked stunning in a white dress and equally impressive green wig.

The visual music documentary gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the successful album Nadia Naked.

Viewers will see a vulnerable side to her, the making of the album, and how close friend and collaborator Cassper Nyovest helped pushed her to reach her full potential.

Nakai said the project isn’t just about her being a female rapper in a male-dominated industry, but rather how both male and female artists have challenges in the hip hop game.

Speaking to The Citizen, she said the launch cost them R500,000 and the reason to do the documentary was organic.

“We shoot it, we got behind the scenes footage, we got conversations and it was amazing putting all of that together, then packaging it for a deal with ShowMax.”

She believes the hip hop industry is growing and heading in the right direction. It was easy to see how her music has inspired many young artists, the new generation such as MONEY BADOO, Saucey and Indigo Stella.

