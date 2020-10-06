Movies and TV 6.10.2020 02:18 pm

Twitter happy with new faces on series 'Vula Vala'

Citizen reporter
Vulu Vala premiered on Sunday on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Twitter

Drama series is set in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni and viewers excited to see new faces on screens such as Sikelelwa Vuyeleni.

Vula Vala is a drama series which aired on Sunday on Mzansi Magic and viewers are lapping up the increased in local content on the small screens.

Starring veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube who plays Bra Rex, a retired soccer player-turned-club owner. The story follows Bra Rex as he tries to revive his club The Warriors by scouting out new talent. In the first episode, viewers are introduced to a young talented player Mzi as Bra Rex is convinced he is the next big thing.

The series set in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni and viewers were happy to see new faces on screens such as Sikelelwa Vuyeleni. The different variation in series was applauded, including a plot twist in Mzi’s character as to who is his father.



