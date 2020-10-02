WATCH: Gabriel Temudzani promises more drama for Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini

Mandla KaNozulu has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Word of Mouth Pictures at a swanky celebration of their 29th anniversary as a company.

The television production company has created award-winning shows including Muvhango, Imbewu: The Seed, Uzalo, Ingozi, and Soul City among many others held a media luncheon on 30 September, in the stunning rooftop location at Reef Hotel in Johannesburg.

KaNozulu said as CEO they will introduce fresh ideas, boost the involvement of young creatives in senior positions, including young writers and tackle sexual harassment in the workplace.

“We have to move with the times, the competition is big now, there is Netflix and other streaming platforms. We have opened up to the whole world we not just competing with South African productions houses, we competing on a global scale.”

As Word of Mouth Pictures is trying to rekindle their relationship with the media, famous faces from Muvhango such as the charismatic Gabriel Temudzani was happy to mingle and be out of the set in the beautiful Jozi spot.

“You know this is amazing, as actors we really enjoying this kind of stuff being outdoors and getting to get to know the media which helps our shows too. To my colleagues thank you I wish it could stay like this, out of our characters,” he joked.”

Temudzani added that his character on the soapie, Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini will be creating much more drama than he already has and that viewers need to keep watching.

Co-star Azimmbavhi Rambuda said she is naturally shy but said the event by the production company was a fantastic way for them to meet new people and to create publicity not only for themselves but importantly for the show.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.