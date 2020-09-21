Movies and TV 21.9.2020 06:44 am

Emmys style: gowns, pyjamas and… hazmat tuxedos

AFP
This handout picture released courtesy of Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows actor/producer/director Tyler Perry as he accepts the Governors Award on stage at the Staples Center during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. - Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. (Photo by Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- / TABLOIDS OUT; NO BOOK PUBLISHING WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

The Emmys on Sunday basically turned into the world’s most glamorous Zoom call, with Hollywood A-listers beaming into an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries.

Here are some takeaways about how Tinseltown’s top stars suited up for the coronavirus era’s first major awards show:

– Making a statement –

Politics often take centre stage at the Emmys, and even without a traditional red carpet, this year was no different.

Winner Regina King (“Watchmen”) paired a pink power suit with a tee-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, and the words “Say Her Name.”

Uzo Aduba, who won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series or television movie for “Mrs America,” wore a simple black tee-shirt with Taylor’s name in script — and a gold ball skirt.

“Watchmen” creator Damon Lindelof sported a tee-shirt under his jacket that read “Remember Tulsa ’21” — a reference to a racial massacre in the Oklahoma city of Tulsa that left up to 300 black people dead in 1921, which figures in the show.

And the final presenter of the night, “This Is Us” star Sterling K Brown, wore a Black Lives Matter tee-shirt with a clenched fist.

– Glamming it up –

Of course, the few stars who took the stage with host Jimmy Kimmel had to dress to impress, and they did not disappoint.

Surprise winner Zendaya (“Euphoria”) wowed in a sculptural black and purple gown from African-American designer Christopher John Rogers. Jennifer Aniston donned a black Dior dress — and managed to look glam wielding a fire extinguisher for an onstage joke.

And nominee Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) oozed sex appeal in a gold Alexandre Vauthier gown — cut down to there, and with a high central slit revealing her legs.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington hosted a faux New Year’s Eve party to honour their limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” — and wish an early end to a tough 2020. They wore gowns, but one guest wore a vintage Nirvana tee-shirt.

Daniel Levy, creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” opted for a chic grey Thom Browne suit with a kilt — that got a lot of air time, given the show’s multiple wins and the fun socially distanced event the cast and crew held in Toronto.

His outfit was a nod to the show’s finale, in which his character wore similar attire for his same-sex wedding.

This handout picture released courtesy of Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows Canadian actor Eugene Levy receiving his Emmy while his son actor/director/writer Daniel Levy watches during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. – Offbeat Canadian hit “Schitt’s Creek” won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, capping a major sweep in their categories to open the unusual pandemic-era virtual ceremony honouring the best in television. (Photo by – / Image Group LA / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP) 

– Pajamas! And animals! –

Of course, organisers told participants that informal chic was encouraged, and many stars took the note, with some wearing glammed up pyjamas and others bringing their canine companions to the party.

Nominee Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”) donned a floral robe and drank wine, while past winner Alex Borstein lounged on a giant bed in a silky pink and black nightgown/robe combo.

Borstein’s co-star on “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” past winner Rachel Brosnahan, adopted all the trends, wearing a chic pyjama top AND having her “farty” — her word — dog Winston by her side.

Jane Lynch, also a cast member on “Maisel,” invited her dog Rumi, named for the Persian poet, to join her on camera.

And actor Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”) was upstaged at the Staples Center… by an alpaca in a bow tie.

“When you read an email too quickly, the phrase ‘You’re presenting with an alpaca’ looks a lot like the phrase ‘You’re presenting with Al Pacino’,” Park quipped.

This handout screen shot released courtesy of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows talk show host John Oliver as he wins the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually on September 20, 2020. – Hollywood’s first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theatre in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP).

– The ultimate Covid formal wear –

Perhaps the most on-point outfit of the night was the hazmat tuxedo, worn by those tasked with visiting some of the Emmy winners at their home to deliver their golden statuettes.

Organisers told Variety that the suit was designed in conjunction with a hazmat manufacturer, to ensure top protection for the awards couriers.

Emmy winners in key categories

HBO’s “Watchmen” led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.

Cult favourite “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, “Succession” took home top honours for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Succession”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs America”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Bad Education”

Programs with most overall wins:

“Watchmen” – 11

“Schitt’s Creek” – 9

“Succession” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7

