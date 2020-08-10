New drive-in launches in Durban

Impi Concerts Events has partnered with Marriott Investment Managers to bring Parkflix, a drive-in to Suncoast Durban.

From the 13 to 30 of August, movie fans can join in the outdoor entertainment from the safety and of their cars as a series of family movies, blockbuster DVD hits and golden oldie movies are screened at Suncoast, Durban.

Up to 200 vehicles can be accommodated per show; with attendees arriving in their cars and tuning in via their FM radio sets. It ticks all the boxes in terms of safety, as entertainment is displayed on the 12m wide screen and food is ordered and delivered on-site, giving attendees no reason to leave the car – other than to visit the bathroom.

Movie screenings will take place at 18:45 on Thursday through to Sunday, with an additional 14:00 screening on both Saturday and Sunday.

Movies to be aired include Bad Boys For Life, Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, Shrek, Toy Story 4, Notting Hill and Black Panther.

Show dates, times, and screenings are all available on the Parkflix and Suncoast Facebook pages.

The cost per show is R220 per car of 2 people, with R50 per additional person. Children under 8 are free. Tickets are available immediately via www.webtickets.co.za.

Each car will receive one box of Marriott popcorn and one bottle of still water. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks, or they can purchase from the Suncoast food vendors who will deliver orders directly to cars.

– Channel24

