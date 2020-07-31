What to watch on TV this weekend: Bonang is back

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Trevor Noah: There’s a Gupta on My Stoep

Funnyman Trevor Noah returns home for an iconic live performance in Johannesburg where nothing is off-limits, including presidents and politics.

This one-hour standup special was his first South African show since he became the host of The Daily Show.

Airs Friday, 31 July at 7.30pm on M-Net Movies All Stars (DStv channel 111)

Police Story

If you’re a fan of martial arts movies or Jackie Chan, this one is for you. SABC 1 will be entertaining viewers on Friday nights with a selection of classic kung fu films.

A virtuous Hong Kong police officer must clear his name when the drug lord he is after frames him for the murder of a dirty cop.

Thie 1985 movie is the first of six instalments of the Police Story film franchise.

Airs Friday, 31 July at 9pm on SABC 1

A Very Bonang Year

Part 1

A partly-scripted series that follows media darling Bonang Matheba on her trip to the USA as she begins a new chapter in her career.

Go behind-the-scenes of her glamourous and busy life, and see how it all comes together from glam to event.

Key features include red carpet events, interviews with prominent people in the entertainment industry, and exploring New York and Los Angeles.

Airs Saturday, 1 August at 6pm on SABC 1

A Very Bonang Year: The 2-part Special…. Premieres Saturday, August 1st 2020 at 6pm on @Official_SABC1! See you there….????????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/znkAUv6SRu — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) July 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Bonang Matheba returns to SABC 1 with new reality show ‘A Very Bonang Year’

The Dark Tower

Eleven-year-old Jake is haunted by visions of a dark tower from a parallel reality.

He meets and teams up with Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, to stop an evil warlock known as the Man in Black who plans to use the boy to destroy the tower and open the gates of hell.

From elements of science fiction and fantasy to crime drama and Western, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Based on Stephen King’s book series of the same name, and starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

Airs Saturday, 1 August at 8pm on e.tv

Iron Man

This 2008 blockbuster is the first superhero film in Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When engineering genius Tony Stark is captured in Afghanistan, he constructs a high-tech armoured suit to evade his captors.

Once he manages to escape, he decides to use his suit to fight against evil forces to save the world.

Airs Sunday, 2 August at 8pm on e.tv

