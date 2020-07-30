Mzansi Magic turns 10: Here are six shows that changed our lives

Mzansi Magic is celebrating its 10th birthday in July 2020. Yes, that’s already a decade of some of the best local entertainment.
The channel was launched in mid-2010 to harness local talent and unlock investment in local content.
Since then, South African actors, producers and directors have evolved from newcomers in the industry to household names.
From thought-provoking and trending reality shows to gripping, comedy-filled series, Mzansi Magic has given viewers a range of content over the past decade.
The channel dominates prime-time television through a strong lineup of award-winning telenovelas such as Inkaba and The River.
As the channel celebrates 10 years of entertainment, we look back at some of the shows that changed people’s lives.
Isibaya
Set in the taxi industry, a century-old feud between two powerful families tears two young lovers apart.
What started as a village feud between the Zungu and Ndlovu families has now become a complicated battle for wealth and power.
Some of the most memorable plots include when Sbu and Thandeka saved their son, Thando, from Sunday Nkabinde.
Thandeka and Sbu have a plan.
But will all the pieces come together, and is there a price to pay?
Catch #Isibaya this week, Monday to Friday at 20:30.
It’s that #Heat. #IsibayaMzansi #Fire #TheThingsWeDoForFamily #WhereIsHe pic.twitter.com/8cLCFbAYAw
— Bomb Productions (@O_GrandJo) July 30, 2018
Or when viewers found out that Mandla Bafo Ndlovu had a daughter named Ntwenhle whose personality was similar to his.
Ntwenhle thinks as same as her Dad #isibayamzansi #isibaya pic.twitter.com/7eC2ZVeGwb
— Cebo ????kaNombuso???????????????? (@CeboMaphumulo) August 20, 2018
Utatakho
Follow Nimrod Nkosi as he journeys with men and women on their path to find their biological fathers, and deal with the joy and pain that comes with unravelling their genetic background.
The actor helps families find answers and closure through this suspense-filled show.
The overall nature of the show has usually resulted in audiences feeling very emotional after each episode.
I’m literally crying ????! This is so emotional! But why ? Why women don’t tell their kids who their really fathers are? You can see even her husband knew that this man is not his Son but they decided to cover it up and continue to treat him bad. #utatakho pic.twitter.com/dry4pWqXj4
— Penny okas (@PennyOkas) July 14, 2020
This guy went through the most, just by failing the first grade. His parents subjecting him in being a herd boy. Then when later on decided to go back to school, he was outcasted by his mother. What kind of parents wishes their child to be a herd boy over education.#utatakho pic.twitter.com/S0IWmKBOpU
— Thokozane Zulu (@Thokozanezulu2) July 14, 2020
Pain and suffering has no age limit! #utatakho today’s episode cut deep. Mr Nimrod, as usual, handling things with such care. I have the utmost respect for you sir! pic.twitter.com/t6wgF2WyKc
— Hans (@Hans_Msimango) July 11, 2020
Papa Penny Ahee
Follow the colourful life of legendary Tsonga disco king Penny Penny as he navigates life as a musician, polygamist, a father of 17, community leader and son to his 90-year-old mother.
The show usually trends at the number one spot on social media when it airs.
From wearing outrageous outfits to celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet gesture or making his wife fly economy while he relaxes in business class on a flight to Mauritius, there is never a dull moment with Papa Penny.
See some of his funniest moments below:
#PapaPennyAhee flying with a diamond spirit ????????????????????designers take note pic.twitter.com/nekz1UxA7h
— Tsile Lobakeng (@TsileL) February 22, 2017
Happy Valentine’s Day, Mama Nommy! How jealous are you right now? #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/7Q9aILLM0w
— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 15, 2017
Papa Penny himself is a flower, so Mama Nommy will not be getting a bouquet tonight. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/s3bDPMZUcn
— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 15, 2017
Papa Penny may be new to golf but he already has a trick or two up his sleeve. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/3heOCUNCZy
— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) November 29, 2017
The River
This thrilling telenovela follows the lives of the Dlaminis and the Mokoenas – two families from different backgrounds that are brought together and divided by the discovery of a diamond in the small town of Cullinan.
One side of the river is home to those who will go to any lengths to keep their wealth, while the other is inhabited by those who have little to show for their hard work.
One of the most memorable moments was when Mbali confronted her villainous mother, Lindiwe, in a very intense scene.
Lindiwe was everything to Mbali. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/ygav1EaMBl
— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 24, 2020
Another unforgettable storyline was when Tumi left home to find her half-sister. The new sports car she drove, which actually belonged to her mother, had been tampered with.
Mbali tried to stop the car but the brakes failed, causing her to die as the vehicle crashed and burst into flames.
Date My Family
The series aims to help singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner’s closest friends and family members.
Lentsoe was the first bachelor to get something sweet after dessert: a steamy kiss that shocked viewers.
Bonga was humiliated when he took off his cap and revealed his baldness to all of South Africa.
Bonga’s Looks are a Scam!#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/l6BuPyPddJ
— Lerato (@AndImLee) May 13, 2018
Rudolf’s “special” contagious laughter caught all of Mzansi’s attention. Go on, try not to laugh along with him.
Who can forget these stockings worn by that Natasha ‘Campbell Naomi’s flamboyant best friend, Nathi?
When #Nathi asks for gf allowance and the king of cameramen zooms onto this!!! ???????????????????? #DateMyFamily ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xaDclBT9yq
— Shernoble (@ShernoviaR) May 7, 2018
Our Perfect Wedding
Each week, one engaged couple takes the journey to the altar. Watch as they attempt to tick off every item on their wish list and hopefully have their perfect wedding.
Imagine finding out that your estranged husband got remarried when you turn on the television and tune into one of your favourite shows?
This is reportedly what happened to one woman in Inchanga, west of Durban.
As Nkululeko and Nozipho had their perfect wedding, his first wife, Nompumelelo Zulu-Khumalo, saw her husband get married on national TV without her knowledge.
Halala Mr and mrs Khumalo! https://t.co/SNTWGzt8dg #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/17VfGVSS7x
— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) October 9, 2016
One beautiful episode saw an elderly couple renew their wedding vows after being happily married for 63 years.
A love that stood the test of time… #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/RMoDfBdi29
— Subject To Change (@NosiphoKhulu) September 30, 2018
Another episode of Our Perfect Wedding left South Africans heartbroken after it was revealed that the bride, Stella Malebye, passed away shortly after filming.
To end things on a happier note, this gorgeous interracial couple served relationship goals and melted hearts.
That “I love you” in between the kiss is errthang!!! Congratulations to the couple! ???? https://t.co/O80GVYC57J #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kjXYVA1tVt
— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) November 25, 2018
