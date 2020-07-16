What to watch on TV tonight: Charlize Theron is immortal in ‘The Old Guard’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Ridiculousness Africa

Season 2

The show features some of the funniest videos that the internet has to offer, along with commentary from award-winning actor and comedian Thomas Gumede.

He is accompanied by presenters Denise Zimba and Ehizojie “Ehiz” Okoeguale who comment, chirp and scream with laughter at the hilarious videos.

Filmed in Madrid, Ridiculousness Africa is the local version of Ridiculousness, MTV’s long-running video clip show.

In the latest episodes, they get stuck in traffic and Denise explains her infamous wig video.

Thomas does questionable things with Denise’s nail and Ehiz shows off his acting skills. The crew also looks at some very talented Africans.

Airs Thursdays at 10pm on MTV (DStv channel 130)

Getroud met Rugby

Season 4

Literally translated as Married to Rugby, this Afrikaans reality show is the South African version of the British series Footballers’ Wives.

The drama revolves around four stars of a Johannesburg rugby team and their wives as they become involved in various scandals.

It was shot in several locations in Gauteng, including the Roodeport Country Club, Houghton, downtown Johannesburg Ellis Park and Krugersdorp.

Written and produced by Deon Opperman, Getroud met Rugby is one of kykNET’s most-watched shows.

In the latest episode, everyone is in shock over Mia’s actions. Reitz gets another roommate and Renate says goodbye to Julia.

Airs weekdays at 6pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144)

My Big Day: Home or Away

Season 1

Two wedding planners compete to convince a couple that they have the perfect ceremony: Tara Fay finds stunning locations in Ireland to host the big day at home, while Bruce Russell focuses on planning in locations abroad.

In the season premiere, student nurse Niamh and her partner, clothing entrepreneur Conor, try to balance work and family life. The couple’s budget will need to cater for 150 guests at home, but only 50 people abroad.

Will they choose a woodland wedding in Ireland with all their friends and family or a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Portugal with a smaller group?

Airs Thursdays at 7.30pm on SABC 3

The Old Guard

The film, based on a comic book series of the same name, centres around a group of mercenaries who are all immortal and possess the ability to heal themselves.

Just as a new member is discovered, their secret is suddenly exposed. The four immortals must now fight for their freedom and protect the secret they have guarded for centuries.

Starring award-winning South African actress Charlize Theron, The Old Guard was released on 10 July 2020 on Netflix.

Available on Netflix

The Queen

Season 4

There’s never a shortage of drama in this fast-paced telenovela about two families living the high life while being involved in criminal activities.

In the latest episode, the police close in on Kagiso. Thato is not happy with the tough words Jerry has for him.

Airs weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.