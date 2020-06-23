No cuddling and what else moviegoers can expect at the cinema

Relaxed lockdown regulations have permitted cinemas to reopen, but will the experience be as enjoyable as before?

In a statement to The Citizen, Nu Metro cinemas said it “joins the local industry in celebrating the thrilling news that cinemas can again reopen”.

The cinema chain added that it was currently collaborating with competitors on a coordinated industry opening.

“The nature of the engagement is currently a work-in-progress. Details of how cinemas would be able to reopen form part of the discussion process.

“We will confirm our plans once government has approved the date on which we can reopen, including the required directives on safety and other protocols for effective compliance as part of the risk-based approach to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Date night may never be the same as couples will not be allowed to cuddle in movie theatres anymore due to new social distancing measures.

Moviegoers should also start using their smartphones instead of the self-service kiosks to book tickets.

Here are some of the measures they plan to implement at cinemas to ensure the safety of customers:

extensive social distancing measures for seating in cinemas and foyer space

limiting seating capacity and staggering access

encouraging online ticket purchases;

access to hand sanitiser

training of staff in health and hygiene protocols

disinfecting high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles and bathrooms

increasing the frequency of cleaning throughout the day

nightly deep-cleaning

wearing of masks and other required personal protective equipment (PPE)

“We look forward to sharing the magic of the movies with all our loyal fans very soon, with a schedule of great big-screen attractions lined up. It has been a long three months of not being able to operate, but we are ready and excited to give movie fans even more of what they love.”

Further details about the reopening and specific plans on health and safety protocols will be confirmed in due course.

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

