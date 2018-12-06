Your theatre guide this festive season

December and the lengthy holiday period usually signals family time and the end of most entertainment activities, as almost everything winds down to a snail’s pace.

But don’t despair. If braais and gobbledegook of drunken relatives around the festive table is not your thing, why not opt for a bit of theatrics of a more stimulating nature.

The 11th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria may be just what you need escape the tedium of the drawn-out festive break, and to reconnect with your inner culture vulture. The line-up includes:

Tau

Until 9 December

Tau follows the main character, Tau, who lives in a conflict of modern and traditional domestic rules rooted in African history. He embarks on a journey of discovering his manhood, himself and his Sesotho culture. It scooped three Naledi Awards and the Standard Bank Fringe Golden Award at the National Arts Festival.

Tickets: R110

Mantsho

December 12 to 16

Mantsho is a Sesotho cultural play about the king of the Bakoena clan who marries the serpent’s spawn, Mantsho, after his wife dies. Mantsho manipulates the king and leaves the land in turmoil. The show educates on issues of greed, ignorance, land expropriation, culture and tradition.

Tickets: R110

Isambulo

December 7 to 9

Isambulo is a musical that displays the African culture of worship within a typical Sunday church service. It’s a clear dramatisation of what you would find in different South African churches and embraces diverse ways in which different churches worship.

Tickets: R150 to R180

Cado

Until December 15

The State Theatre champions a community art dramaturgy outreach (Cado) programme which aims to unearth talent rooted in communities across the country. The programme annually visits communities to provide workshops and form groups that will later participate in Mzansi Fela Festival.

Tickets: R20

