The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: A poignant and loving story

There’s a beautiful silence that hangs over the audience when The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time unfolds on stage.

Simply put, it’s because of a story where you feel invested as soon as the stage lights are switched on, which makes it simply magical. It’s also a bit odd considering the play opens with focus pulled on the body of a beloved dog that was killed with a pitchfork.

But that’s the marvel of the book turned play that has made The Curious Incident so successful – it takes subject matter like death, abandonment and even disability, filters it through the gaze of love – and delivers a strong message about the fact that no matter our perceived insignificance – we are all loved in one way or another.

That might sound a little schmaltzy – but that’s the one thing the first South African production never does.

It never becomes a caricature of human emotions – but rather relies on the heartfelt story of a boy with Asperger’s who wants to find out who killed his neighbour’s dog.

Starring Kai Brummer as Christopher Boone, a young boy who embarks on a journey that affects everyone in his live – there’s great care to tell a family story the likes of which we have never seen. Brummer approaches the role by making Christopher a full being whose viewpoint we immediately grasp as he takes us through a myriad of familiar and sometimes peculiar family dramas.

Ashley Dowds as Ed, his dad gives a heartfelt performance as we digest the world of Boone and how he finds out who killed Mrs Shears’ dog and why.

The story is gripping, the characters intriguing and the show beautiful. Go and watch it and find out how this mystery ends.

This production is lovingly staged, lovingly performed and you will leave with a heart full of hope. It’s festive season gold with just an added layer of thoughtfulness.

Info

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Cast: Kai Brummer, Ashley Dowds and Kate Normington

Director: Paul Warwick Griffen

Theatre: The Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.