 
menu
Theatre 1.11.2018 11:18 am

‘Cinderella’ comes to The Teatro in time for Christmas

Citizen reporter
Joburg Ballet's Cinderella. Picture: Supplied

Joburg Ballet's Cinderella. Picture: Supplied

With Christmas just around the corner, this family-friendly production is the perfect outing this holiday season.

Joburg Ballet’s production of Cinderella comes to The Teatro at Montecasino from December 14 to 23.

Marking the company’s first major season at the theatre, Cinderella offers an unmissable chance for Teatro audiences to enjoy Joburg’s world-class ballet company as it expands its reach across the city.

Choreographed by Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain MacDonald in 2013, Cinderella will waltz across The Teatro stage with Johann Strauss’ champagne-infused melodies providing the perfect musical setting for the ultimate rags-to-riches tale.

Andrew Botha’s glittering designs frame the action and the full company will light up the theatre in a family-friendly production.

“Strauss composed some of the most enchanting and memorable classical music ever written and Cinderella, his only ballet score, is no exception. With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect outing this holiday season,” MacDonald says.

“We’re inviting our audience members to bring some magic into a child’s life this Christmas by depositing a gift in our gift box before any Cinderella performance and we’ll pass it on to our chosen charity, NG Welfare.”

Info

 Bookings are open via Computicket on 0861-915- 8000

• You can also experience a dancer’s working day with Joburg Ballet as the company prepares for Cinderella at their next Open Day on Sunday, December 2. Watch daily class, meet the creative team and see the full company rehearse extracts from the ballet in their studios at Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein from 10am to 1pm.

• Tickets are just R100 and can be booked directly with Edgar Moagi on 011-877- 6898 or via e-mail toedgar@ joburgballet.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘The Revlon Girl’ tells the tale of surviving loss 15.11.2018
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: A poignant and loving story 15.11.2018
The finest opera on the big screen 5.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.