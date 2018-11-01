‘Cinderella’ comes to The Teatro in time for Christmas

Joburg Ballet’s production of Cinderella comes to The Teatro at Montecasino from December 14 to 23.

Marking the company’s first major season at the theatre, Cinderella offers an unmissable chance for Teatro audiences to enjoy Joburg’s world-class ballet company as it expands its reach across the city.

Choreographed by Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain MacDonald in 2013, Cinderella will waltz across The Teatro stage with Johann Strauss’ champagne-infused melodies providing the perfect musical setting for the ultimate rags-to-riches tale.

Andrew Botha’s glittering designs frame the action and the full company will light up the theatre in a family-friendly production.

“Strauss composed some of the most enchanting and memorable classical music ever written and Cinderella, his only ballet score, is no exception. With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect outing this holiday season,” MacDonald says.

“We’re inviting our audience members to bring some magic into a child’s life this Christmas by depositing a gift in our gift box before any Cinderella performance and we’ll pass it on to our chosen charity, NG Welfare.”

Info

• Bookings are open via Computicket on 0861-915- 8000

• You can also experience a dancer’s working day with Joburg Ballet as the company prepares for Cinderella at their next Open Day on Sunday, December 2. Watch daily class, meet the creative team and see the full company rehearse extracts from the ballet in their studios at Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein from 10am to 1pm.

• Tickets are just R100 and can be booked directly with Edgar Moagi on 011-877- 6898 or via e-mail toedgar@ joburgballet.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.