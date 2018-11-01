Off-the-grid theatre venues worth visiting

Beefcakes (Joburg, Pretoria and Cape Town)

The concept is simple – eat a burger while being served by a shirtless guy – and be entertained by a gaggle of drag queens.

Beefcakes offers fantastic entertainment outside of their dinner theatre shows Fridays and Saturdays.

On Wednesday, the Illovo branch comes alive with LouLou Blu in Gender Bender where she takes you on a sometimes mindboggling journey through the sexes. On Thursdays, Holly Diamond transforms into nine divas.

Tickets to the shows are R100.

For more information visit Beefcakes

Saturday Girls Night Out #beefcakes #girlsnightout #gno #bacheloretteparty #gayfriendly #hot #fit #young #male #muscle… Posted by Beefcakes Johannesburg on Friday, 19 October 2018

Popart Centre (Joburg)

There’s magic in the theatre, but its not always thanks to giant productions. An intimate space in Maboneng has been delivering stellar short-run and experimental productions.

There’s nothing to fault. Gqisha! The Chant that Calls opens today.

Created by Khayelihle Dom Gumede and Raezeen Wentworth and performed by Nhlanhla Mahlangu, Gqisha! entwines the stirring weight of personal history with the fraught narrative of intergenerational dispossession and the literal and non-literal reactions to that history.

Gqisha! refers to the Zulu war chant used in the preparation for battle or the gathering of energy for the task ahead, and the production considers this both literally and figuratively.

Tickets start at R100.

For more information visit PopArt Theatre

Rasputin (Pretoria)

Okay, this is the second drag venue on the list – but here’s the deal. If you want somewhat unpolished, a little rough around the edges, drag, Rasputin delivers a hoot.

Special parties are in abundance (just check out their Facebook page) and dance the night away in the underbelly of the Pretoria nightlife.

Commenting on the quality of the girls performing is like writing an appreciation post about boxed wine. Ask no questions and just enjoy some Whitney Houston lipsyncs and cheap booze.

For more information visit Rasputin’s Facebook page.

Alexander Theatre and Bar (Cape Town)

There’s something magical about the Alexander Theatre. The oldworldy charm and the glasses of wine before the show at the downstairs bar.

You’re only really in the Cape Town city bowl after a night at the Alexander with its stream of short-run productions.

From drama to stand-up comedy, nothing is too out of the box. It doesn’t mean every show is good, but there’s value in supporting independent and new theatremakers that get to use the space.

Ticket prices are equally diverse, ranging from R50 and up.

For more information visit Alexander Bar

