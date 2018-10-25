Top musical shows for the soul

Time To Fall In Love (Theatre on the Square)

If you like world music there’s a rare chance to experience Maestro Nir Brand from Israel in his new show, Time to Fall in Love, presented by Daphne Kuhn by arrangement with the Embassy of Israel.

Brand, a world renowned conductor, pianist and performer, takes his audience on a joyous and heart-warming musical journey as he portrays – in his own enthusiastic way – the beauty, splendour and magic of his beloved Israel.

In 2003, Brand founded the Classikid company, which educates students throughout Israel to love classical music while enhancing life skills.

He will be presenting outreach programmes in SA to educate through the medium of classical music, with one of his programmes presented at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton as part of its lunchhour music programme on November 23.

Brand is most well known as a conductor of orchestras and a presenter on the Galatz radio station.

Info

Time To Fall in Love will be on stage November 19.

Tickets are R150.

Bookings are open and can be done through the theatre.

To reserve seats, call 011-883-8606.

Queen: It’s a Kind of Magic (Theatre of Marcellus)

Relive the magic of Queen. Making staycationing more escapist, the Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute show, Queen: It’s a Kind of Magic, returns for a four-week run over the Christmas period.

The two-hour theatrical-rock spectacle showcases Queen’s greatest hits in surprising and eyepopping ways.

The show had a 2016 run at the Joburg Theatre.

From iconic recreation, to near identical renditions of We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions and Fat-Bottomed Girls, its a show that’s full of fun.

If you want to ring in the New Year with rock glam, the December 31 show is not to be missed.

Director Johnny van Grinsven attributes the show’s continued global success to the attention to detail in this mind-blowing and energetic stage show. The costumes, instruments and even the lighting cues have all been designed to replicate those seen in real Queen concerts of the past.

Info

The show opens November 30 and runs until December 31.

Queen: It’s a Kind of Magic is set to recreate Queen’s historically famous 1986 World Tour concert in SA.

Tickets are available from Computicket.

Tickets are priced between R180 and R250.

