Theatre 4.10.2018 10:06 am

‘Harry & the Gupta’ sure to leave you in stitches

Citizen reporter
Vikash Mathura and Jack Devnarain in Harry & the Gupta. Picture; Supplied

The story begins when Durban’s ‘con of cons’ meets Joburg’s ‘don of dons’ for the first time.

Silverstar is the home of comedy on the West Rand this month and if you are in the mood for a good laugh, you will appreciate the comedic brilliance of Harry & the Gupta.

This hilarious show is coming to Silverstar for one night only on October 12.

The show stars two giants of the entertainment industry who are being seen on stage for the first time together.

Vikash Mathura (Harry) is a radio and theatre legend, and the co-creator of the famous Peru and Bala duo.

Jack Devnarain (the Gupta) was lauded for his acting on Isidingo and can now be seen on e.tv’s daily soapie Imbewu.

Set in the mythical Saxonwold Shebeen, the story begins when Harry (known as Durban’s ‘con of cons’) meets the Gupta (Joburg’s ‘don of dons’) for the first time.

Their chance encounter results in a series of comic misunderstandings that inevitably create an unlikely bond between the two formidable, albeit shady, characters.

Tickets are available from Computicket at R150 per person for VIP, and just R120 for general admission.

For more information visit Tsogo Sun Silverstar.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

