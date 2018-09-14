Get ready for this year’s Snow White pantomime

Joburg Theatre and Bernard Jay present Janice Honeyman’s Snow White, The Fairest Panto in All The Land, opening on The Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre on November 3 and running until December 23.

“It has always been a great favourite of mine,” says Honeyman. “Why? Because it’s sweet and sad, romantic, rollicking, funny, and full of fantasy.

“We have a kind, loveable heroine, a handsome, hunky prince, seven cute dwarfs, a magic mirror and, of course, the ultimate example of evil: the wicked Queen Hildegonda.”

Movie, television, stage and comedy star Desmond Dube returns to his sixth Joburg Theatre pantomime, playing the comic role of Dame Dolla Diddledaddledoodledragon.

Dube is best known for his movies Hotel Rwanda and Hopeville, the TV series No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Friends Indeed and Suburban Bliss.

Legendary 702 talk radio show host and international champion rugby player John Robbie, pictured, makes his pantomime debut in Snow White as The Major-Dumb-Ou of the Royal Palace of Cool Cornucopia

Robbie recently retired after 30 years on the airwaves, having built an unrivalled reputation on air for professionalism, integrity and fairness.