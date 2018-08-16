Meet the cast of ‘Tap Dogs’

Back in 2013 I met the Tap Dogs at a media call during that year’s tour. What essentially happens is that you get a run-through of a few numbers from the production (for photographers and videographers to get footage and photos) before the cast interacts with those who will be writing and blogging about the show.

With some ensembles all bets are off on who you will interview because there are no lesser roles as everyone is key to the show.

So you have to ask the person in front of you everything about their life, because you didn’t know who you would be talking to so you couldn’t research their background. In 2018, it’s different. The cast has been announced and you can meet them right now.

Meet the cast

Anthony J Russo: With more than 17 years of professional tap-dancing experience, he produces tap dance education programmes in North America.

Nathaniel Hancock: He is a member of Street Feet Entertainment and has appeared in the animated film, Happy Feet 2, as a tap dancer. Nathaniel has been described as being at the forefront of modern tap dance in Australia.

Richie Miller: Richie began his dance training at Performing Arts Centre in St Charles, Missouri with Anthony Russo. After graduation he soon joined Tap Dogs and has toured with them since 2009.

Chaise Rossiello: He has performed all over Australia and the world since joining Tap Dogs in 2007.

Justin Myles: Justin is a professional dancer and dance instructor with training in tap, contemporary and body percussion. He toured with the off Broadway show, Stomp, in which he was the lead. After that he joined Tap Dogs.

Reid Perry: He made his Tap Dogs debut in 2016. He began dance training under Dein Perry as a young child at Tap Pups and has performed in productions across Australia in productions like A Chorus Line.

Sam Marks: His dance career began when as a child he was cast in productions like Les Misérables, The Wizard of Oz, Cats and Dirty Dancing. He is a member of the Tap Pack which performs on cruise ships. If he looks familiar, he’s also made appearances on The X Factor.

Nathan Beech: He toured with Tap Dogs in 2015 and was part of a group that was selected to perform on World of Dance in 2018.

Noriko Terada: A multi-percussionist and drummer, Terada is known for her music in popular video games like Final Fantasy 13-3 Lightning Returns.

Catarina Percinio: She tours the world performing at international festivals and teaches music.

Info

The limited season starts in Cape Town on August 22 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

The performance is followed on August 29 at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

Tickets are available from Big Concerts and Computicket.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.