JT Medupe lands role as Jacob Zuma in ‘Khwezi’

Actor JT Medupe is to play Jacob Zuma in the new theatre production of Khwezi … Say My Name, at the state theatre.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Napo Masheane it was adapted from Khwezi: The Remarkable Story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, by Redi Tlhabi.

A stage and screen actor, Medupe graduated from Tshwane University of Technology Performing Arts in 2009. His theatre experience includes Peter Pan, Big, Love, Festen, Malibongwe Igama la Makhosikazi and Hansel and Gretel.

He has been cast in various Barnyard, industrial theatre, corporate theatre and children’s theatre productions such as Naledi Award-winning Under the Baobab Tree and The Astounding Antics of Anthony Ant.

He branched into TV with his debut as Tebogo on SABC 1’s Sokhulu and Partners, a drama series. other TV credits include YOTV, Isidingo, Rockville and Generations – The Legacy, where he portrayed mischievous Jonathan Motene.

That was followed by three feature films, Second Chance, Phindile’s Heart and Descent.

He is back on stage after a successful run of King Kong The Musical where he played Leadpipe.

The show will be staged from July 25 to August 12. July 25 and 26 are reserved for previews ahead of opening night on July 27. Tickets cost R110 at Computicket.

