Jukebox Thursday: Indie-Punk high school classics

That genre is Indie-Punk-Rock – it has the angst, speed and rippling guitar solos that just scream “IM 16 AND THE WORLD HATES ME”. There’s a cathartic shiver of delight that playing some of these songs gives me, almost as if they’re locked into a very specific part of my memory (which in many ways they are).

Very few people are able to get into the nuances of smooth Jazz or classical compendiums at a young age. Therein lies the beauty of Indie-Rock, the vocalists can’t sing, the lyrics were written in five minutes and the instrumentation revolves around the science of “MAKE LOUDER”.

Blink-182 – What’s My Age Again

Show me a high school student filled with angst and trying to be ‘hip and cool’ by revolting against the system who doesn’t know this teenage classic, and I will show you a liar. Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again? is an anthem for the teen years.

Lustra – Scotty Doesn’t Know

A song made famous by the cult classic movie Eurotrip, this one (although crude) just has a pulsing guitar break that will have you bouncing and singing along for hours.

The Killers – Mr Brightside

Easily one of the saddest songs ever written, this one is a favourite for jocks, geeks, rock heads and Indie-thrashers the world over. What is it that makes it so undeniably catchy and infectious (in a good way)? Well, maybe it’s the longing knowledge that each of us harbour a deep and painful past, twisted and centred around the hurt in our life… or maybe it’s just a great song. You be the judge.

The Offspring – Self Esteem

Can anyone mention the 2000s and not delve into The Offspring? No, no they can’t. It saddens me deeply that so few people know of anything by this band other than ‘Pretty Fly for a White Guy’. So here I am, changing that for you.

Sum 41 – In Too Deep

Sum 41 is (probably excluding Blink-182) the icon of Punk-age, Indie-Rock. In Too Deep was a highlight of the early 2000s, blaring disjointedly from more house-party-noise-boxes than anyone could ever count. Thankfully, it comes with a music video good enough to frame it as a Jukebox legend.

