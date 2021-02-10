SAMA entries hit new record high despite devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic

Despite a devastating year for the entertainment industry as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of entries received for the upcoming 27th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) has set a new record in the history of the event.

According to SAMA organisers The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), they had received a total of 1163 entries between November 2020 and January 2021.

We’ve got exciting news we want to share with you tomorrow????! This is a huge milestone for the SAMAs, and you made it possible. Stay tuned as #SAMAMakesHistory????. pic.twitter.com/adQdCcwcd7 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) February 9, 2021

“Musicians from all genres, persuasions and influences have thrown their names in the proverbial hat to be considered for the much sought after SAMA trophy. The industry responded positively to the call for entries by the SAMAs that started in November 2020 and ended at midnight on 31 January 2021.

“The rallying call was that the SAMAs are inclusive and fair, and that music is judged on its merits by reputable music industry experts,” said RiSA in a statement.

SAMA27 by numbers

The Best Collaboration category received the biggest number of entries at 170.

The newly added Best Amapiano Album earned an impressive 63 entries, and kwaito proved its vitality attracting 19 entries in the Best Kwaito Album category.

Gqom held its own with 14 entries for Best Gqom Album.

According to organisers, the number of entries received has been on a steady rise for the last five years.

SAMA22 saw 400 entries while SAMA23 earned 740, SAMA24 had 778, SAMA25 saw 752 and SAMA26 attracted 802 entries.

RiSA believes that this shows significant and sustained growth.

“We are greatly encouraged by this huge number of entries that came despite the challenges we faced as a nation from Covid-19 pandemic to economic woes and loss of income especially in the creative sector. We are humbled that the industry has voted in overwhelmingly great numbers that they believe the SAMA has a place in their careers and the industry they operate in. This has been an incredible and successful drive, congratulations to the team at the SAMA and best wishes to the musicians who have brought their names forward,” commented RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

What’s next?

The entries which will now need to be vetted by a special independent committee of industry practitioners, followed by a judging process by independent panellists as selected by the industry committees.

The list of SAMA nominated artists will be made public in April 2021.

