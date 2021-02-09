Kaya FM explains why ‘What’s Wrong With Groovin’ got the chop

Kaya FM and creators of What’s Wrong With Groovin (WWWG) have given further clarification on the reasons behind the popular show’s cancellation.

MNM Management, which collaborated with the station for the audio documentary that aired every Sunday, has given additional comment on how they were informed, and why WWWG was pulled off the air.

Tebogo Moalusi, executive director of MNM, explained that they tuned into Kaya FM this past Sunday, wondering which WWWG show would be aired.

“Usually, we have the artwork and the theme of the show sent in advance so that we can post on social media. Leading up to the 7th [of February], the Kaya team was silent and we received no communication about the show for that day. This is why we were keen to hear what would be aired.

“Upon tuning into Kaya FM at 2pm, it became apparent that this episode would be different. The usual WWWG format narrated by Lebohang Masango, accompanied by music curated by Dj Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik [Muzi Mtshali] along a specific theme was missing. It became clear an hour into the show that WWWG would not be aired that day.”

Moalusi said they received messages of disappointment from their loyal listeners. It was at that point where they decided to release a statement on what they had observed. In their statement, they claimed that the station did not inform them on the cancellation, nor were they given a heads up.

On Monday, Moalusi says he sent an email to Kaya FM’s leadership asking for an explanation as to why the show did not air. He did not receive a response, however, DJ Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik were contacted. Moalusi says the station should have contacted him instead because the legal contract for WWWD is between MNM and Kaya.

Termination of service letters were then sent out on Monday. Moalusi says these, too, was sent to the incorrect parties – Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik – and not MNM Management.

He says both Kenzhero and Tha_Muzik received a call from the acting manager director Collen Louw, who apologised at what had transpired.

Louw, responding to The Citizen, said: “Over the last while we have been working behind the scenes and evaluating whether our [Kaya’s] sound is in line with the market we are trying to attract more of. We did intensive music research which highlighted the need to play a familiar variety of songs on-air that our listeners want to hear more [of].

“To this end, a decision was made to discontinue What’s Wrong With Groovin’ and Sound Supreme as of this past weekend. The last instalments of these shows should have been this past weekend, but the information leaked before we could communicate properly with all staff and the relevant parties.”

She confirmed that all parties concerned were contacted on Monday morning.

“Both these curated shows have been an important part of the station’s previous strategy however we have to shift towards music programming that has broad appeal. For now, these slots will be automated until further notice.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to these shows.”

Moalusi said they were disappointed at how the matter was handled and going forward, they would develop the What’s Wrong With Groovin’ concept further.

“It is really our crusade for nurturing the arts, elevating African music and lifting social discourse onto a higher level.”

Louw has been brought in after the resignation of former Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka.

