Groove no more: Kaya FM ends popular show ‘Whats Wrong With Groovin’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
'Whats is wrong with groovin' announces their show on Kaya FM has ended. Picture: Instagram

Radio station Kaya FM has decided to pull popular series Whats Wrong With Groovin’ off the air.

The decision was announced by MNM Management, which collaborated with the station for the audio documentary that aired every Sunday.

Whats Wrong With Groovin’ was a show that helped listeners understand current affairs through poetry, drama and music. MNM Management said the show also put the spotlight on young, exciting artists.

“We, unfortunately, have not been contacted by Kaya FM’s new management about the decision to pull out of the show. We nonetheless appreciate the Kaya FM family for co-curating this immaculate show with us since October 2019.”

MNM thanked those who supported them and inspired the show, namely their collaborators Lebohang Masango (narrator), creative director Mohau Bosiu and co-writer Kagiso Mnisi.

Masango said: “It’s been an honour to be part of the Kaya FM that was dedicated to shaping African consciousness through sound; to celebrating the works of South African musicians and the diaspora. All good things come to an end. Thank you for listening.”

Read the statement below:

MNM Management releases statement after Kaya FM ends ‘What is wrong with groovin’. Picture: Supplied

Tebogo Moalusi of MNM said they could not comment further at this stage.

Fans shared their disappointment at the announcement, with the changes coming after former Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka resigned in December.

 



Attempts to reach Kaya FM for comment were unsuccessful.

