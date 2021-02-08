Groove no more: Kaya FM ends popular show ‘Whats Wrong With Groovin’

Radio station Kaya FM has decided to pull popular series Whats Wrong With Groovin’ off the air.

The decision was announced by MNM Management, which collaborated with the station for the audio documentary that aired every Sunday.

Whats Wrong With Groovin’ was a show that helped listeners understand current affairs through poetry, drama and music. MNM Management said the show also put the spotlight on young, exciting artists.

“We, unfortunately, have not been contacted by Kaya FM’s new management about the decision to pull out of the show. We nonetheless appreciate the Kaya FM family for co-curating this immaculate show with us since October 2019.”

MNM thanked those who supported them and inspired the show, namely their collaborators Lebohang Masango (narrator), creative director Mohau Bosiu and co-writer Kagiso Mnisi.

Masango said: “It’s been an honour to be part of the Kaya FM that was dedicated to shaping African consciousness through sound; to celebrating the works of South African musicians and the diaspora. All good things come to an end. Thank you for listening.”

Read the statement below:

Tebogo Moalusi of MNM said they could not comment further at this stage.

Fans shared their disappointment at the announcement, with the changes coming after former Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka resigned in December.

My 2nd favourite show after sound supreme ???????? — Phemelo???? (@pmlounge_925) February 7, 2021





Not good! We need that show… — Lethu (@LeMalimela) February 7, 2021

I hate whatever is happening at Kaya. All the shows that give the station the substance we signed up for just end up vanishing? Smh — Jaguar Paw (@Keefinks) February 7, 2021

Really enjoyed this show. Sad news. — ZOË MODIGA (@Zoe_Modiga) February 7, 2021

I am really saddened by this. https://t.co/WXwss3qNoF — Mandl’eNkosi (@MandlaMagagula) February 7, 2021



Attempts to reach Kaya FM for comment were unsuccessful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.