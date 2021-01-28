Mzansi reacts to Clicks closing Musica stores

It’s the end of an era.

Pharmaceutical company Clicks Group announced on Thursday that it is closing its music entertainment store, Musica.

In a statement, Clicks said shareholders had advised the board of directors that a decision had been taken to close Musica, effective from 31 May 2021.

“Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as the lease expires over the next four months when the majority of leases are terminated,” the statement read.

Musica has been the leading music and entertainment brand for about 30 years. Clicks bought the company in 1992.

Clicks explained that Musica had been operating in a declining market for years due to the impact of music streaming services and free music download websites.

“The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls, where Musica stores are typically located,” Clicks said.

Clicks concluded that staff from Musica would be moved where possible to their beauty and health stores.

Mzansi reacted with sadness to the news of the closure, with some tweeps sharing their fondest memories of the music store, while others said they were not surprised as it was a long time coming.

Very sad this is happening to Musica! I loved browsing their stores, finding great movies / series to buy!. More unemployment! (I doubt they are going to be able to absorb EVERY Musica staff member into Clicks) — JadedKnight (@JadedKnight1) January 28, 2021

WOWZA Clicks decided to close Musica by end of May 2021. I bought my first CDs there. — Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) January 28, 2021





It’s been a long time coming anyway. I mean, no one really buys CD/DVDs anymore. And their prices for music accessories are pricey. Very sad tho, more unemployed people at home 🙁 — Lexi Van (@van_lexi) January 28, 2021





It’s actually surprising that the Clicks board didn’t close Musica earlier and chose to flog a dead horse. — Ray Mahlaka (@RayMahlaka) January 28, 2021





Timing may be a bit off, but I’m not surprised by Musica closing down, it’s been a long time coming. When you fail to innovate and pivot in terms of your offering, the market place will punish you. The only surprise is that the Clicks Group held on for that long. — Sizwe Phungwayo (@Sizwe_Phungwayo) January 28, 2021





Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

