Master KG on his trip overseas and why he didn’t pay Burna Boy for ‘Jerusalema’ remix

Citizen reporter
Master KG. Picture: Instagram

Recently getting the chance to perform abroad, Master KG says his favourite memory of the trip was in Nigeria.

The collaboration between Master KG and the “African Giant” himself  Burna Boy for the remix of Jerusalema took the song to another level.

As the original song, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, was making waves across the globe and breaking many music records across the board, the remix with Burna Boy was released in June 2020 six months after the original. The remix reached over 15 million streams and was certified gold in just two months.

The music producer said efforts to work with Burna Boy on the remix were easy because he was already a big fan of the original.

ALSO READ: New R1.5 million home, car  – it pays to be a Master KG fan

It was revealed by Punch magazine, a publication in Nigeria, that Master KG surprisingly said he didn’t pay Burna Boy any fee to be on the remix for the hit song.

Speaking to The Citizen, he said he was just as surprised as everybody else that Burna didn’t send a retainer, adding that the Nigerian artist wasn’t doing the feature for money but rather for the love of the song.

He’s just as excited to work with other African artists, says: “It’s quite a long list but just to mention a few it would be Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido.”

Master KG has competed with these artists before in award shows, winning the coveted Best International Act: Africa at the MTV Europe Music Awards. He broke the monopoly of Nigerian superstars such as Tiwa, Burna Boy and Davido, who have won the award for the past five years.

Recently getting the chance to perform to his fans abroad, Master KG says his favourite memory of the trip was in Nigeria.

“One of my best highlights is where I was in Nigeria relaxing in a pool then people started dancing to Jerusalema not knowing I’m right next to them and when I went to Santiago and got to dine and entertain Vin Diesel and his family.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Master KG, just hanging out at Vin Diesel’s home, having dinner…

Master KG said the famous actor invited him to his home to perform and be the evening’s entertainment.

The artist celebrated his birthday on Sunday, when he turned 25, with a low key celebration. He is, however, planning a “big” birthday party, likely to be streamed online.


