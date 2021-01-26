Samas hit back at Cassper’s ‘meaningless awards’ jibe

Rapper Refiloe Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyvoest, appears to be feeling affronted by the organisers of the South African Music Awards (Sama).

This week, Nyovest tweeted that the awards were rigged and asked if anyone remembered who won at the virtual ceremony last year.

In Cassper’s opinion, the awards are meaningless and because of what he perceives as corruption and the organisers thinking they are bigger than the artists, he sees a disconnect from “the culture“.

The Amademoni hitmaker openly aired his issues with the Samas since what he said was a snub in 2015 when he released his album Tsholofelo, which had the hit track Doc Shebeleza. At the time, the song was one of the most played in South Africa but failed to be recognised by the Sama’s in the Song of the Year category.

Do people even remember who won the SAMAs last year? That used to be the biggest and most important award for artist. Now it doesnt mean anything. You know why ? Corruption, they thought they were bigger than the artists. They disconnected from the culture. It’s all rigged. Dead! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 23, 2021

He reminded the award organisers that he had become successful without the award, in response to a thread where the Samas asked artists to submit work for nomination.

Made it this far without a SAMA. Who else? — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 23, 2021

Cassper then offered his production talents to the show

SAMAs need a mouth to mouth. They need CPR. I would love to help them come to live again one day I’d love to do the production for the SAMAs. That’s gonna be legendary. For now, lemme TOOL. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 23, 2021

Lesley Mofokeng, Sama spokesperson, said the Samas had been consistent over the years and had judging systems in place that operated with integrity.

“The Samas have a long-established tradition of honouring excellence in South African music. In the last four years, we have seen a consistent and sustained rise in entries for the Samas as the industry embraces what the awards stand for.”

“Our judging systems have proven to be resilient and with integrity. Our judges are independent and their identity is kept anonymous until the end of the awards.

Cassper’s latest album Any Minute Now has a few tracks which are in rotation. It is unclear if he will submit any for Sama entry.

