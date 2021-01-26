Music and streaming 26.1.2021 05:36 pm

Samas hit back at Cassper’s ‘meaningless awards’ jibe

Thami Kwazi
Samas hit back at Cassper’s ‘meaningless awards’ jibe

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

‘Our judging systems have proven to be resilient and with integrity. Our judges are independent and their identity is kept anonymous until the end of the awards.’

Rapper Refiloe Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyvoest, appears to be feeling affronted by the organisers of the South African Music Awards (Sama).

This week, Nyovest tweeted that the awards were rigged and asked if anyone remembered who won at the virtual ceremony last year.

In Cassper’s opinion, the awards are meaningless and because of what he perceives as corruption and the organisers thinking they are bigger than the artists, he sees a disconnect from “the culture.

The Amademoni hitmaker openly aired his issues with the Samas since what he said was a snub in 2015 when he released his album Tsholofelo, which had the hit track Doc Shebeleza. At the time, the song was one of the most played in South Africa but failed to be recognised by the Sama’s in the Song of the Year category.

He reminded the award organisers that he had become successful without the award, in response to a thread where the Samas asked artists to submit work for nomination.

Cassper then offered his production talents to the show

Lesley Mofokeng, Sama spokesperson, said the Samas had been consistent over the years and had judging systems in place that operated with integrity.

“The Samas have a long-established tradition of honouring excellence in South African music. In the last four years, we have seen a consistent and sustained rise in entries for the Samas as the industry embraces what the awards stand for.”

“Our judging systems have proven to be resilient and with integrity. Our judges are independent and their identity is kept anonymous until the end of the awards.

Cassper’s latest album Any Minute Now has a few tracks which are in rotation. It is unclear if he will submit any for Sama entry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Silencing a divisive voice 14.1.2021
Cassper Nyovest’s reaction to Somizi’s surprise ‘dadchelor’ party is adorable 28.8.2020
Itumeleng Khune takes break from social media 25.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition