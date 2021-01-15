Cardi B will no longer be coming to SA

After months of postponements due to uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, national lockdown and regulations, Castle Lite has announced that it has had to call off Castle Lite Unlocks 2021.

This means that Cardi B’s highly anticipated first concert in South Africa will no longer be happening.

“This is as a result of the country’s ongoing struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Castle Lite in a statement.

“With the nation currently in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and confirmed cases on the increase, the South African government has had to impose stricter sanctions which mean that public gatherings of any size are not permitted. Castle Lite, therefore, feels that it is in the best interest of all parties concerned to call off Castle Lite Unlocks 2021 in an effort to preserve the health and safety of artists, staff and the public,” explained the brand.

The concert was initially set to take place in June, as the annual event usually does, and was later moved to the end of the year, in the hopes that the fight against the virus would have been won by then.

“However, as the situation has worsened and now with the second wave, Castle Lite strongly believes that it would be an act of grave irresponsibility to move forward with the experience and that we must all do everything we can to ensure that we contain the spread of the coronavirus at all costs.”

Castle Lite brand director, Silke Bucker, assured all consumers that once things got better and restrictions have been lifted, the brand would communicate a way forward.

Ticket refunds

Castle Lite has urged consumers to visit castlelite.co.za for the full list of ticket refunding requirements as stipulated by TicketPro.

“Please note that all refunds, once processed, can take up to 10 working days to reflect in your account,” cautioned Castle Lite.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

