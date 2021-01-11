Music and streaming 11.1.2021 08:53 am

Gospel musician Israel Mosehla passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Israel Mosehla. Picture: Instagram.

Condolences have been pouring in since the ‘Ke Utlwa Lerato’ hit maker’s passing.

Gospel musician and pastor Israel Mosehla has passed on at the age of 50.

Though circumstances surrounding his death are not yeat known, news of his passing came to light in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mosehla is well known for his hit songs Alpha and Omega, Father We Adore You, and Ke Utlwa Lerato, to name a few.

Condolences have been pouring in since his passing, with fellow musician and radio personality Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke saying: “You sang at my dad’s funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi”, while gospel musician Bucy Radebe wrote: “It is well.”

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has also sent his condolences, writing: “The @Our_DA mourns the death of one of South Africa’s greatest gospel singer Israel Linda Mosehla, who is well Known Pastor of the gospel. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to Mosehla’s family and loved ones as well as the church and gospel fraternity.”

These were some of the messages on social media:

