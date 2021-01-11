Gospel musician Israel Mosehla passes on

Gospel musician and pastor Israel Mosehla has passed on at the age of 50.

Though circumstances surrounding his death are not yeat known, news of his passing came to light in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mosehla is well known for his hit songs Alpha and Omega, Father We Adore You, and Ke Utlwa Lerato, to name a few.

Condolences have been pouring in since his passing, with fellow musician and radio personality Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke saying: “You sang at my dad’s funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi”, while gospel musician Bucy Radebe wrote: “It is well.”

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has also sent his condolences, writing: “The @Our_DA mourns the death of one of South Africa’s greatest gospel singer Israel Linda Mosehla, who is well Known Pastor of the gospel. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to Mosehla’s family and loved ones as well as the church and gospel fraternity.”

These were some of the messages on social media:

The Gospel Industry will never be the same again. I will always fondly remember the interviews I did with you many times on SAfm and you were always passionate about your calling and ministry. Thank you for the rich legacy of music you’ve left us with. ???????? #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/xltAySEyUq — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 11, 2021

Rest In Eternal Peace Servant of God #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/NCmxl8qQyT — Buti Mthembu (@buti_mthembu1) January 11, 2021

What a loss ???? the kingdom of the light here on earth land of the living has lost one mighty warrior Pastor Israel Mosehla.

Condolences to friends and family ???? #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/EjXQqqklRv — Billy Sigudla (@billysigudla) January 11, 2021

God we need your intervention????????????????????????this is sad news to wake up to to Rest in peace Real Israel Mosehla heaven has gained but we’re heart broken #ripisraelmosehla pic.twitter.com/mZ9p2td0P5 — Sbu Banda (@Sbubanda) January 11, 2021

A very sad day today! May your soul rest in eternal peace. ????????????#RIPIraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/mfYlSfH05j — Lebo_sekgobela (@SekgobelaLebo) January 11, 2021

Little did we know that you are giving us a goodbye of praise and worship on @zionafrika

????????????

May your soul, for your part, rest in peace, ISRAEL MOSEHLA. We wish you a blessed new beginning coming from this glorious end.#RIPIsraelMosehla#SaluteSoldier #ZionAfrika pic.twitter.com/EYwvL8w9Pk — Zion Afrika (@zionafrika) January 11, 2021

