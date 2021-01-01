Hip hop heads mourn the death of MF DOOM

A master lyricist, producer, father and loving husband, MF DOOM has died.

His wife, Jasmine, took to social media to confirm his death but didn’t reveal much about the details, only indicating that the rapper died in October 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MF DOOM. ALL CAPS. (@mfdoom)

Described as a prolific artist and master lyricist, the rapper was born in London before moving to Long Island, New York.

Daniel Dumile, first gained notoriety for KMD – a musical trio where he was a member as a teen. He performed under the name “Zey Love X” until the death of his brother and bandmate. Dumile then became a recluse and went into radio silence.

The rapper re-emerged in 1998 and appeared at underground performances masked.

This is where the name “MF DOOM” was adopted – his mask appeared to be similar to that of Marvel Comics Doctor Doom and the persona and name stuck.

In 1999 he released Operation Doomsday and then went on to release four other albums between 2000 and 2005, and two collaborations during this time including the legendary album Madvillainy, produced by the iconic Madlib.

During this time, he also collaborated with Danger Mouse on The Mouse and the Mask, and with Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Ghostface Killah.

The enigmatic rapper, who stayed out of the spotlight, often used stand-ins to “play” for him causing some fans to boo his substitutes off stage.

