Khuzani vs. Makhadzi vs. Big Zulu – who really deserves #songoftheyear?

South African music fans were once again surprised by the Ukhozi FM song of the year contest which saw Maskandi artist, Khuzani beat out both Makhadzi and Big Zulu for song of the year.

Ukhozi FM is a South African national radio station, owned by the SABC, and has a listenership of 7.7 million people.

The song, Ijele received 957 950 votes while Big Zulu’s’ ‘iMali eningi’ only received 200 000 votes. The song’s music video has wracked up an impressive 1.1 million views on YouTube and continues to climb:



Khuzani is the recipient of the best South African Music Award (SAMA) for Best Maskandi Album in 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala congratulated the artist on winning the prestigious song of the year title.

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is best known for her songs “Tshanda Vhuya” and “Matorokisi.

She dominated Limpopo music stations with her song and her latest single Murahu [Feat. Mr Brown] featured in the number two spot with 300 000 votes on the radio station’s official top 10 ten countdown:

Makhadzi has had an interesting year, as her album Kokovha was released in October 2020 had been met by great applause from fans.

The 24-year-old took to social media to lament not getting paid by her former manager, Rita Dee Naphawe, which saw entrepreneur and creator of #CountryDuty on Twitter, Tumi Sole, step in.

The musician also saw the end of her relationship with Jerusalema hitmaker, MasterKG and confirmed the breakup.

Master KG shared on a Facebook post that his relationship with Makhazdi had been over for months.

“We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. Hope everyone understands and respects that,” he said.

Despite Big Zulu’s strides made in 202o with his chart-topping hit single, which saw Duduzane Zuma make the song a huge success due his “walk” in a viral trend, the song featured at number 3 on the radio station’s countdown.

The video has thus far garnered over 5 million views:

Needless to say, the Twittersphere was not having it and reacted in the following way:

When you thought you have seen it all

Boom ???? you see a country that has many songs of the year???????? #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/5PAnS82FJ5 — Mkhathini. (@Bhovungane17) January 1, 2021

How about each province have their song of the year. Coz wow the fight on the streets is so unnecessary #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/7UUQmJUbAJ — CyberBullying Defense Force SA ???????????? (@Omilly_N) January 1, 2021

Am I the only one who has never heard this ijele song #ijele #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/K7XlJFEmES — TM Mangena (@TouchMangena) January 1, 2021

Zulus are claiming that Ijele won song of the Year but 8 other provinces don’t even know the song. #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/PSL7VSkxrS — Naledi_Mokone #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER (@NalediMokone2) January 1, 2021

Here I was thinking sonke sifisa ukuba nemali eningi kanti you voting for ijele in secret.???????? #SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/FTcmamfCcM — _coastbaby (@chuckliciababy) January 1, 2021

