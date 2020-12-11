DJ Maphorisa opens up about new collab with TRESOR

Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) have teamed up with Afro-pop singer, TRESOR to announce the release of Rumble in the Jungle, a 14-track anthemic amapiano experience.

Speaking of the collaboration Maphorisa said: “Collaborating with TRESOR was dope, the guy has a different vibe and bring a different texture, culture and taste… He is from the DRC so he is bringing Swahili, French, Lingala and a little bit of Zulu”.

With the uplifting, dance-rooted first single “Funu”, that’s available to stream on Apple Music , DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small cement their status as South Africa’s premiere DJs by fully integrating amapiano into the mainstream and by doing so, further spearheading the culture.

DJ Maphorisa has been the man behind South Africa’s favourite club bangers for just under a decade, producing hits like Uhuru’s “Y-Tjukutja” and Mafikizolo’s “Khona” both in 2013, and going on to release the lauded gqom anthems “Oncamnce” and “Midnight Starring”.

He also collaborated with American super group, Major Lazer, on the 2017 African anthem, Particular which topped the charts across 17 countries on the continent.

Kabza De Small is frequently referred to as the King of amapiano and his tracks “Sponono” and “iLog Drum” were instrumental in popularizing the genre, and his debut album I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust (2019), became the first album on Apple Music to have all 26 tracks in the Top 30 of the Top 100 Music Chart.

Scorpion Kings have launched albums such as Scorpion Kings (2019), Return of the Scorpion Kings (2019) and Scorpion Kings Live (2020).

Musical experience is available for pre-order on Apple Music today and due for release in February 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.