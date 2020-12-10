Mafikizolo’s new video brings families together

South Africa’s Afropop duo Mafikizolo have finally added a video to their smashing hit single Thandolwethu.

Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza both explained the video as something which was “close to their hearts”. The pair has displayed their love in the video and mourned those they had lost.

Featured in the video is Kgosinkwe’s wife Vourné Williams, his yet to be born baby girl and his parents.

A portrait of Kgosinkwe’s late brother is also seen held up by his parents in the video.

“There is deep sentiment in the music video. It is the very first time we include relatives in one of our videos for our singles.

“My family and I still mourn the loss of my younger brother who was shot about five years ago. It still is a sensitive issue to us because the people who are responsible for his killing have not been charged yet,” he said.

Joining Nciza in the video is one of her sons. There is also a portrait of her late daughter Zinathi who passed away in a car accident in 2009 seen held up by her son.

She said the music video was more than just what the word Thandolwethu meant, which is “our love”.

“Thandolwethu is another successful collabo tale as it is co-written by the amazing artist and songwriter Msaki.

“Working with Msaki has been such a blessing, she is a gifted artist and an exceptional writer,” she said.

Thandolwethu is a love song that honours the love, passion and commitment of two people who unapologetically want to be together, said the group.

Mafikizolo celebrated the launch of their new music video at Garden Venue situated in Northriding, Randburg. Amongst the guest were the likes of NaLingi hitmaker, Manu Worldstar, and vocalist artist Mariechan Luiters.