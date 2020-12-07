Master KG wins again, beating out big names to win Best International Song in Paris

Excuse us as we bask in Master KG’s continued success.

The smash-hit of the year, Jersualema has bagged more acclaim. The South African artist and record producer, whose real name is Kgaogelo Moagi, took home Best International Song at the NRJ Music Awards in Paris, France.

He beat big international stars such as Nicki Minaj, Dua Lupa, Jason Derulo, Black Eye Peas, and The Weekend who all had big singles in 2020 too.

Master KG couldn’t believe he was chosen out of these big names.

We Won A Big One in France Last Night Best international Song Of The Year!! @NRJhitmusiconly I keep watching this nominees again n again because I cant believe it???????????????????????????????????? Big Thanks to Everyone for making this win Possible pic.twitter.com/McioSX7S24 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 6, 2020

We Won!!!!! Best International Song At @NRJhitmusiconly In france Merci à Tous Mes Fans #JERUSALEMA pic.twitter.com/NEj4oYW2jO — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 6, 2020

In November, he won a few awards at the 2020 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA). His victories included Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Southern Africa, and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jersualema remix.

Clearly, it is award season as Nomcebo Zikode and Master KG received the Recognition Award at the South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (SATMA) on Sunday as well.

Thank You #Satma2020 For the Recognition Award????????❤❤ https://t.co/Ol6R9zt9Gb — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 6, 2020



