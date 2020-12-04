Master KG commands music streaming platforms with 140m streams on Spotify

Master KG is dominating the music streaming world, and even Mr Carter has him on his playlist.

The Jerusalema artist has had a year that is unprecedented for a local artist, the international acclaim and the song being covered in all parts of the world making him a superstar.

From Cristiano Ronaldo making Jersualema his soundtrack to US rapper Jay Z adding it into his 2020 Tidal playlist.

The rapper picked the version featuring Burna Boy. The African Giant himself also made it onto the list for his single, Onyeka (Baby).

Jay Z Added Jerusalema on His Playlist Amazing!!! https://t.co/zdsELyuzHl — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 3, 2020



Master KG said making into the playlist was amazing.

ALSO READ: ANC congratulates Master KG on epic MTV EMA award

There was more good news for the Limpopo native from another streaming music platform, Spotify. With the hugely successful year of 2020, Master KG surmounted over 140 million streams on Spotify with 18.5 million listeners in 92 countries.

Thank You World #SpotifyWrapped 140 Million Streams Posted by Master KG SA Music on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The music producer also dropped his latest single from his deluxe album, Jersualema, set to be released on 18 December. The track list of the deluxe album has been released, the first single Ngzolova featuring Nokwazi and DJ Tira dropped on Thursday and fans are loving it.

You should release the music video of this song #Ngzolova ASAP. This is a hit @OpenMicProdSA — Unathi (@Unathi47968438) December 4, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.