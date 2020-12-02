Say good riddance to 2020 with the Springbok Nude Girls

There is a general consensus that saying a ceremonious goodbye to 2020 is something we all cant wait to do come New Year’s Eve.

One of South Africa’s most decorated and long-standing bands, Springbok Nude Girls is bringing you a New Year’s Eve show that will fit the new norm of 2020.

The concert is aptly titled “Springbok Nude Girls Live – F**k You 2020”.

The band will be performing live at The Daisy Jones Bar at OMG, Summerhill Wine Estate, Stellenbosch on the 31 December.

No need to worry if you aren’t able to attend as the performance will be streamed live on Facebook.

Based in Cape Town, the band started in the early 1990s, with their sound a fusion of alternative rock, punk rock, acid jazz and heavy metal, introducing a new genre of music into democratic South Africa.

The band has also over the years been part of concerts that fight climate change and music for meals, supporting initiatives for hunger relief.

The group is set to showcase the previous hit singles such as Beautiful Evolution, Best Friends, Best Enemies but their new single Rolling Thunder has been earmarked to be a hit for the new year as well.

If lockdown restrictions are loosened for New Year’s Eve, their performance will continue beyond 12pm. Those who want to attend, tickets are available at Webtickets from R450.

