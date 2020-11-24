Who is Gee Six Five?

If you’ve been on social media in the last week or so, you have probably seen an image or video of a new artist named Gee Six Five.

She has become so popular, in fact, that she is practically a meme at this point, often used when people want to indicate that they have no idea who someone is.

Jacob Zuma: We are friends Sikhakhane: This should be common course Zondo: pic.twitter.com/m7HYRZenWu — Oliver Dickson (@Oliver_Speaking) November 21, 2020

This is due to the fact that she is the artist behind a hit single titled Obani Labababantu (who are these people?)

Gee Six Five released it last week after months of working on it.

Olpha Selepe (65) is a grandmother and retired teacher who decided to take another shot at her music career in July after she left the teaching profession at the beginning of lockdown.

Selepe is a master’s graduate and currently working towards a doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

#GeeSixFive said she wants to be a one hit wonder to show others that it is never too late to start something new. I think the PhD candidate has proven her point. The 65-year-old has the most downloaded song in SA right now. pic.twitter.com/1Efn29gWMg — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) November 24, 2020

So Gee Six Five is my aunt (she who got her masters at 60 yrs+ & is pursuing a doctorate). My family is very divided about her recording this single. She says she wants to show that you can go after your dreams no matter the age. A festive jam? ???? #G65 https://t.co/C60Pb5H0hd — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) November 19, 2020

Despite many makking fun of the song, it seems to have grown on them.

I love this ????. Honestly, she sounds the same even in the album and on the live. Granzo serving us authenticity — Asa (@asajolo07) November 22, 2020

????????????I know I’m not the only one pic.twitter.com/x6TLoLaY31 — Percy_Comedy (@Realkashkay_2) November 22, 2020

Where’s Gee Six Five performing this weekend. I have to see this for myself!!! — #SatanOWele (@ReasonHD) November 21, 2020

Gee Six Five appreciation post ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFKgHJ5VsO — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) November 22, 2020

Selepe has grown on people after clips from a recent Instagram Live were shared on Twitter.

In the interview, Selepe hails her talent which she said should not be confused for bragging.

According to a relative of Selepe’s, Sbu Mpungose, this is the first and last time we’ll be hearing from Selepe.

She said she’d like to be a one-hit wonder. ???? — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) November 19, 2020

Girl, they want to protect her from negative comments and publicity. — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) November 19, 2020

