Music and streaming 24.11.2020 01:33 pm

Who is Gee Six Five?

Kaunda Selisho
Who is Gee Six Five?

Olpha Selepe, also known as Gee Six Five.

The 65-year-old grandmother of 13 has achieved her dream: being a one-hit music wonder.

If you’ve been on social media in the last week or so, you have probably seen an image or video of a new artist named Gee Six Five.

She has become so popular, in fact, that she is practically a meme at this point, often used when people want to indicate that they have no idea who someone is.

This is due to the fact that she is the artist behind a hit single titled Obani Labababantu (who are these people?)

Gee Six Five released it last week after months of working on it.

Olpha Selepe (65) is a grandmother and retired teacher who decided to take another shot at her music career in July after she left the teaching profession at the beginning of lockdown.

Selepe is a master’s graduate and currently working towards a doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite many makking fun of the song, it seems to have grown on them.

Selepe has grown on people after clips from a recent Instagram Live were shared on Twitter.

In the interview, Selepe hails her talent which she said should not be confused for bragging.

According to a relative of Selepe’s, Sbu Mpungose, this is the first and last time we’ll be hearing from Selepe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition