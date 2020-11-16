Another one: ‘Jersualema’ wins song of the year

Within the space of a week, South African artist and record producer Kgaogelo Moagi – known as Master KG – has won big again.

Master KG took home some of the biggest awards at the 2020 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA).

His victories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jersualema remix.

“This year has proved to be an incredible one. I’m humbled and honoured by this recognition. It is a validation that the world sees what South African musicians are capable for,” he said.

He said he was thankful to Nomcebo and Burna Boy for collaborating on his hit single Jersusalema.

“My family, my country, my continent and everybody else in the world who has found some comfort and entertainment in the song Jerusalema.”

The star took to Twitter to thank his fans for their votes.

Master KG also preformed at the virtual awards.

The awards were live streamed from Dallas, Texas in the US.

Lionel Jamela from Open Mic Productions (Master KG’s record label) said: “In him we have an ambassador that restores our faith in local music and talent. We will continue to stand by his side and equip him with all he needs to take on the world.”

About a week ago, Master KG won the Best African Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Jerusalema music video has clocked over 238 million views on YouTube.

