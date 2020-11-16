Anele and the Club launches on 947

Radio station 947’s Anele Mdoda continues to win the hearts of many listeners with her bold, cheeky, and funny personality.

For the past four years, Mdoda and the 947 Breakfast team have been known for being Johannesburg’s weekday wake-up call.

She hosts the show with radio and TV presenter Frankie Du Toit, sportscaster Cindy Poluta, news anchor Thembekile Mrototo and television and radio presenter Alex Caige.

Mdoda will continue to host the morning drive show but rebranded as “Anele and the Club on 947”.

“We have so much in store for our listeners and we will continue to bring the fun to weekday mornings,” said Mdoda.

947’s station manager Thando Makhunga said Johannesburg residents were in for more “feel-good” mornings with the new changes.

“Joburgers love Anele. Listeners love sharing their lives with her – and she has a knack of tuning into the stories that speak to all of us.”

Makhunga said audiences could expect more fun, laughs and music on the show.

“Anele and the Club on 947 will drive more of the conversations Joburg wants to be a part of.

“It’s the latest sport and timely traffic updates to help listeners navigate the city. Listeners can tune into Anele and the Club on 947 on radio or online every Monday to Friday, 06:00 to 09:00.” she said.

In 2019-2020 Mdoda was nominated as Best TV Presenter for the 2020 South African Film & Television Award (SAFTA). She the landed her dream job in 2019 as a host on the show The Voice South Africa, and has been a judge on multiple Miss South Africa Pageants since 2012.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.