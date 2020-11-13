Davido opens up about ‘Fem’ – the #EndSARS anthem

Nigerian pop star Davido released his latest album, A Better Time, on Friday.

Featured on his album are award-winning artists such as, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage and Nicki Minaj, among others.

In light of the police brutality at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has led to the deaths of 12 peaceful protestors in Lagos in late October, sparking the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, Davido was the second Nigerian artist to release music in response.

One of the singles on the album, Fem, has become the anthem for #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Davido said in a special takeover interview of Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio: “I didn’t see this coming, and then I dropped it, and then three weeks later, everybody singing it, everybody protest.”

“I played that song since June, it just happened to be by chance that happened. But I was really delighted to see that they were using my music as a voice, not being violent, just really enjoying it. It was really amazing to see. But I loved this.”

Previously, Davido also won the Rest of Africa Award for his album A Good Time at the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

He said he shared his Nigerian culture using collaborations with other artists: “I always let them know the bigger picture of things. Forget the music. We’re bridging Africa, Africa-America. What we’re doing is way bigger than the music.

“We’re forming an alliance that cannot be beat. I’ve tried to explain to them, like I’m talking to Lil’ Baby about it, investing in property in Africa, stuff like that. Summer Walker telling me she wants to move to Nigeria. That’s it for me. It’s more of ‘let’s share our culture’, and you see that you end up doing bigger things than even music.”

