WATCH: Billie Eilish’s new music video for her latest single

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish has released her new single titled Therefore I Am.

The track comes with an official music video also directed by the 18-year-old, and was shot in a deserted Glendale Galleria shopping mall, a familiar stomping-ground for Billie during her early teen years.

Therefore I Am follows a busy few months of writing and recording, since returning to the public arena earlier this year with a powerful live performance for of her song My future.

The official music video for Therefore I Am made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Viacom Times Square billboard, and has wracked up millions of views on YouTube since its launch.

On Sunday, 22 November, Billie Eilish will take the stage for a worldwide premiere performance of Therefore I Am at the American Music Awards, where she is nominated for two awards; Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock and Favorite Social Artist. The show will broadcast live at 8PM EST/PST on ABC.

Eilish is riding high off the trail of her previous song No Time To Die the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film set for release in April 2021.

The song was produced by her brother; fellow multi Grammy Award-winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles’ Yesterday at the 92nd Oscars.

Watch the video here:

