WATCH: AB de Villiers bowls over music fans globally with ‘The Flame’

While Proteas cricket player AB de Villiers might be known for his skills on the pitch, he is also making waves with his “pitch”, in his recent collaboration with Karen Zoid and The Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Beside being one of the country’s greatest ever cricketers, he has also conquered Instagram by being one of the most followed people in South Africa and now he is setting his sights on a music career with a new song called The Flame.

The song was recorded and written with SAMA-winning artist Karen Zoid, and also features the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir who recently wowed the world with their talent after making it to the finale of America’s Got Talent 2019.

The video also features IPL cricketers and mega super stars Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chaha, and fellow cricketers Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada and a young AB de Villiers Jr, among others.

The song is described as “A special song celebrating the human spirit. Filmed and recorded with Karen Zoid in Cape Town, The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Limpopo”.

De Villiers took to twitter saying: “Wrote this song with @karenzoid & the@ChoirAfrica. We’re all so different, but united we form the perfect picture!”

South Africans have responded positively to the song as The Flame reached 498 000 views to date and continued to climb. It is currently at number 27 on YouTube and fans from around the world have reacted to the song:

???? Just listened to this, it’s absolutely stunning. Well done everyone involved. — Musings in Mzansi (@MusingsIn) November 5, 2020

Abd rocks .. love from india .. — Bunny (@Bunny_Maheshfan) November 5, 2020

