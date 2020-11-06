Mi Casa releases brand new video for hit single ‘Mamela’

Back by popular demand, popular local house trio Mi Casa have released a brand new video for their hit single Mamela.

Mamela is Mi Casa’s third single from their fifth studio album, We Made It. The song looks set to top the local charts this summer.

According to the band’s vocalist J’Something, who also has a cooking show, the latest single has been hyped as one of the best tracks from the album due to the high amount of plays on streaming platforms.

“The song Mamela is a story about a man and a woman facing an extremely tricky situation and they find their hope in dreaming of a getaway.

“The song comes after a winter locked up in our homes due to the Covid-19 virus. This fresh, smooth and highly positive love song is just what audiences have been craving as we finally emerge from our homes and venture into the warm weather for holidays, music and fun,” J’Something said.

Together, Mi Casa celebrate 10 years of being at the top of their game in the music industry.

According to the band’s manager Caroline Hillary, the trio recently signed to Afroforce 1 Records through Universal Music South Africa .

“The group is confident they will dominate the world with their new album,” Hillary said.

Mamela is available to stream on all digital platforms.

