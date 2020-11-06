‘We cannot be separated’ – Qwabe Twins release their debut album

Despite their dramatic exit from Idols SA after making it to the top 10, the Q Twins have managed to reintroduce themselves to South Africans and are excited about how their career has escalated since.

The Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia, have released their album, The Gift of Love, after spending the last few months cultivating their passion for music.

After Virginia was eliminated from Idols, Viggy cut her run short and quit the show because she did not want to continue without her sister.

The pair said with the release of their first album, they hoped to teach people how to love again.

Signed under DJ Tira’s label, Afrotainment and collaborating with 2008-2009 South African Music Awards winner DJ Kent and MetroFM Award winner Joocy, the Q Twins are hopeful that their 11 tracks album will be a hit.

“We cannot be separated, my sister is my best friend, we have been together since birth. Together I believe we can accomplish more than apart,” Viggy said.

A song on the album the twins say they relate most to is Umuhle, because the song is about being beautiful.

The twins say they want to encourage other young people who are thinking of pursuing a career in singing to not allow fear to hinder them from accomplishing their dreams.

“At first we were fearful about our new venture but we kept on pushing through the difficulties, blocking out the noise and negativity from social media,” Virginia said.

The Q Twins say they do everything together. They say they sometimes find themselves brushing their teeth together and wearing the same outfits without planning.

“Our mother used to call us humming birds because we started humming along to tunes since we were little. Ever since then, our love for singing has grown and we are finally happy to share our gift with the world without any limits as we have done on our album.”

The Gift of Love is now available on all digital platforms.

