Kelly Khumalo enjoys number one song success

Musician Kelly Khumalo’s successful single, Empini, has been certified gold and is riding high on the charts.

Her album Tvoa (the Voice of Africa) has been received to high acclaim.

During the launch of the album, Kelly said she saw herself as bringing her voice to the continent of Africa and speaking up about important issues that affect people’s daily lives.

Empini is the number one Afro-soul/ pop song in the country. Her other single in the album, Esiphambaweni featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba, is the number gospel song in South Africa, according to The Othority South Africa.

The singer has already received her plaque for Empini going gold, presented by Somizi Mhlongo and Universal Records. She explained that the song Empini is an affirmation of love between two people who vow to go through all odds to make their relationship work.

#TVOA???? #EMPINI⚔️ lingashon' emini ??????????????????????????????????????????????????





Other than her music being in the headlines, Khumalo has been much talked about once again for her alleged link to her former partner’s murder, former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

In leaked court documents, her name appeared because police wanted cellphone records of the singer to confirm whether she communicated with one of the accused on the day of the shooting.

Khumalo has not commented on the latest developments of the murder case, rather sticking to sharing her music and fans’ support.

