Sizzling hot sounds to get into the weekend mood

As the weather gets warmer and more and more South Africans set their weekend plans, DJ and Live AMP TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy has stepped up to share her sounds of the summer to get everyone into the mood.

Not only is her playlist perfect for the upcoming weekend but the entire summer.

“To make sure this summer is one to be remembered, Lamiez Holworthy, who is known for hosting SABC 1’s Live Amp and one of South Africa’s favourite club DJs, and Red Bull have partnered to release the sizzling hot Sounds of Summer Playlist for 2020 exclusively on Spotify,” shared the brands in a joint statement.

The release of the playlist comes just as Holworthy shared, via Instagram, that she is the face of Red Bull’s new Summer Edition Watermelon flavoured drink.

“After such a crazy first half of the year, which we’ve championed through together as a country, it’s time we turned to the one thing that keeps us as South Africans sane and happy, which is music,” said Holworthy, before adding, “I think that it’s only fair that I plug my fans with some of my favourite summer jams, just in time to usher in the festive season.”

Holworthy promised that her 32-track playlist will include a song for every mood and occasion, compiled in a such a way that is celebrates a festive South African summer as it brings the best local bangers together, all in one spot, for you to enjoy.

She added that the Sounds of Summer playlist – featuring artists such as Black Motion, Moonchild Sanelly, Khuli Chana, Elaine, Focalistic and Master KG – is a guaranteed mood booster, whether travelling or on a staycation.

“Partnering with Red Bull has not only motivated and inspired me creatively, but also kept my energy levels on an all-time high while compiling my new playlist. I’ve been able to improve my mental and physical stamina to keep the summer mood going for as long as needed,” she added.

Holworthy hopes to connect fans to the ultimate “Lamiez experience” with her choice of music.

“I express myself through the music I listen to and believe wholeheartedly that there’s a song for every mood. This playlist celebrates life, and my love for it,” she said.

Sounds of Summer by Lamiez Holworthy is now available exclusively on Spotify. Click here to listen.

