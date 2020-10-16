Makhadzi is trending for her album ‘Kokovha’, here’s why

Singer Makhadzi Muimbi’s new album was released on Thursday midnight and it has been met by great applause by fans.

The 21-track album titled Kokovha (Crawl) has landed on the top trends on Twitter. Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, thanked all the fans for the love. In the build-up to the release of the album, the Matorokisi hitmaker had a listening party attended by another Limpopo finest Sho Madjozi.





The Album has 21 tracks, and every track is my favourite ???? #makhadzi pic.twitter.com/LDIFKIewxs — Fortune Fano (@fortunefano) October 16, 2020

Master KG also showed his support to his former partner, saying he was so excited for her. The exes have kept things amicable after announcing their break up in August. The album features artists such as Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi and Jay Prayzah.

Makhadzi Album Out Midnight..So Excited for Her???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bWXWo2i1x5 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) October 15, 2020







For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.